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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Readying Your Lawn for the Cool Season

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

It's great to keep your lawn healthy in the cooler months, but to do so, you'll really benefit from knowing about various types of grasses. But, wait...there's more! Do you know what type of soil you have in your yard? Understanding BOTH of these is the key before putting in your new grass, and we'll talk more about this in this week's episode!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon