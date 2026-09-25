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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Preparing for a Freeze

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

As the weather cools down, and we await the appearance of frost formed overnight, it's time to consider what you can do to ready your plants for the coming changes. This week, we'll talk about how to prepare for a freeze!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon