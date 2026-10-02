Planting the Plains: The Fall Finish Line

Yep, it's fall once again, and time to think both about what you can do to clean up this year's garden, and also what you can do now for next year's garden. Check out this week's episode to hear how you can get across the finish line this fall!
As the weather cools down, and we await the appearance of frost formed overnight, it's time to consider what you can do to ready your plants for the coming changes. This week, we'll talk about how to prepare for a freeze!
It's great to keep your lawn healthy in the cooler months, but to do so, you'll really benefit from knowing about various types of grasses. But, wait...there's more! Do you know what type of soil you have in your yard? Understanding BOTH of these is the key before putting in your new grass, and we'll talk more about this in this week's episode!
This part of September is ideal for taking (making!) the time to sample your soil, and have it tested to know exactly what you're trying to use to grow your garden plants...if you don't know, how can you know what's best for them? This week, we'll talk about the soil on the High Plains, and how to address whatever results you find in your own soil!
Can you feel it? Fall is almost here, and your plants certainly know it. In fact, it may be time to clean up some of the mess they've created over the summer. In this week's episode, we'll talk about how to make the most of your cleanup, and how best to prepare for next year.
As the growing season starts to come to a close, and you get closer to harvest, it’s a good time to take stock of all best ways to handle your early fall harvest; your efforts now can help your plants focus their energy on fruiting, and any extras can be frozen or canned…we’ll discuss how in this week’s episode!