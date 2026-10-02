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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: The Fall Finish Line

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Yep, it's fall once again, and time to think both about what you can do to clean up this year's garden, and also what you can do now for next year's garden. Check out this week's episode to hear how you can get across the finish line this fall!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon