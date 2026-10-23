Planting the Plains: Leaves, Not Litter!

These cooler fall temperatures make the leaves change color, but it also makes them fall off your trees! You could see this is just another nuisance that needs to be raked and thrown away, or...you could see them as free yard supplies provided by nature. This week, we'll talk about perspective, and how to make the most of this (usually) abundant resource!
Your soil might not need amending, but how do you know? And do you know much about how your soil is structured? Knowing this, and how to treat it if you've got a lot of clay in your yard, can really make a huge difference. This week, we'll talk about this, and the value of compost in improving your conditions!
Fall is a good time to handle a few maintenance items in your garden, but it's also a good time to make some notes on what grew well and what didn't, and the more things you track in those notes can also make a difference. Learn more in this week's episode!
Yep, it's fall once again, and time to think both about what you can do to clean up this year's garden, and also what you can do now for next year's garden. Check out this week's episode to hear how you can get across the finish line this fall!
As the weather cools down, and we await the appearance of frost formed overnight, it's time to consider what you can do to ready your plants for the coming changes. This week, we'll talk about how to prepare for a freeze!
It's great to keep your lawn healthy in the cooler months, but to do so, you'll really benefit from knowing about various types of grasses. But, wait...there's more! Do you know what type of soil you have in your yard? Understanding BOTH of these is the key before putting in your new grass, and we'll talk more about this in this week's episode!