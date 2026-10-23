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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Leaves, Not Litter!

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

These cooler fall temperatures make the leaves change color, but it also makes them fall off your trees! You could see this is just another nuisance that needs to be raked and thrown away, or...you could see them as free yard supplies provided by nature. This week, we'll talk about perspective, and how to make the most of this (usually) abundant resource!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon