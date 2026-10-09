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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Fall Garden Check-in

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Fall is a good time to handle a few maintenance items in your garden, but it's also a good time to make some notes on what grew well and what didn't, and the more things you track in those notes can also make a difference. Learn more in this week's episode!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon