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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Understanding Overwintering

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

Learning a bit about overwintering pests can mean a big difference in your garden and yard. After all, knowing that they'll be reproducing, wouldn't it be better to reduce their numbers before they do so, rather than after? Check out this week's episode to learn more!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon