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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Winter Watering Wisdom

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Some folks might be able to skip watering during the winter where they live...but here on the High Plains, you'd do well to keep an eye on the moisture in your soil, or things might get a bit more dry than your trees would like!

Winter seems like the time when you can relax, and not have to worry about keeping up with your yard and garden, right? Well...not exactly. As you may have noticed, it gets dry here on these High Plains, and in this week's episode, we'll talk about the importance of continuing to water during the cold months, and how much is too much!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon