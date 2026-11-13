Planting the Plains: The Great Plains Growers Conference

Ever wonder how big your garden might get? If you've ever considered trying to get into the big(ger) leagues, and growing items to sell commercially, you'll want to know about the Great Plains Growers Conference, an annual three-day regional event offering "research-driven education, workshops, and networking for commercial fruit, vegetable, cut flower and specialty crop producers across the Midwest." Check out this week's episode to learn more!
Learning a bit about overwintering pests can mean a big difference in your garden and yard. After all, knowing that they'll be reproducing, wouldn't it be better to reduce their numbers before they do so, rather than after? Check out this week's episode to learn more!
Some folks might be able to skip watering during the winter where they live...but here on the High Plains, you'd do well to keep an eye on the moisture in your soil, or things might get a bit more dry than your trees would like!
These cooler fall temperatures make the leaves change color, but it also makes them fall off your trees! You could see this is just another nuisance that needs to be raked and thrown away, or...you could see them as free yard supplies provided by nature. This week, we'll talk about perspective, and how to make the most of this (usually) abundant resource!
Your soil might not need amending, but how do you know? And do you know much about how your soil is structured? Knowing this, and how to treat it if you've got a lot of clay in your yard, can really make a huge difference. This week, we'll talk about this, and the value of compost in improving your conditions!
Fall is a good time to handle a few maintenance items in your garden, but it's also a good time to make some notes on what grew well and what didn't, and the more things you track in those notes can also make a difference. Learn more in this week's episode!