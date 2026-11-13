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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: The Great Plains Growers Conference

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

Ever wonder how big your garden might get? If you've ever considered trying to get into the big(ger) leagues, and growing items to sell commercially, you'll want to know about the Great Plains Growers Conference, an annual three-day regional event offering "research-driven education, workshops, and networking for commercial fruit, vegetable, cut flower and specialty crop producers across the Midwest." Check out this week's episode to learn more!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon