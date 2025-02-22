Book Leader Tito Aznar Discusses "What’s So Funny?" A Cartoonist’s Memoir by David Sipress

What's So Funny?: A Cartoonist's Memoir, 2022, by David Sipress, 2022)

This memoir written by longtime New Yorker staff cartoonist is sprinkled with David Sipress’ cartoons. This third work of the series carries us into the age of JFK and Sputnik. The author draws from his childhood, family memories, “Sipress’s cartoons appear in the story with spot-on precision, inducing delightful Aha! moments in answer to the perennial question aimed at cartoonists: Where do you get your ideas?

QUOTES ABOUT THE BOOK

"David Sipress's engaging, illuminating, and hilarious memoir will perhaps clarify what dark forces are at work when it comes to becoming a cartoonist rather than an a podiatrist, a billionaire tech mogul, or someone who is deeply into collecting owl figurines. And if it doesn't, you will love it anyway.”

—Roz Chast, author of Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?

It’s an endearingly vulnerable tale of being molded by one’s family of origin, then crawling out from under its suffocating weight...nothing quells his (Sipress’s) anxieties like coming up with the perfect combination of picture and text. “It’s a weird kind of sharing, to use that awful word, but it’s worked for me,” he writes. I have a feeling he’d hate the goopy word “storyteller” as well, but boy, he’s a good one.”

–New York Times

"David Sipress, one of the most brilliant cartoonists in the history of The New Yorker, has written a beautiful memoir, equally moving and hilarious. It’s like spending time with the funniest and kindest person you’ve ever met.”

—Andy Borowitz, New York Times bestselling author of The Borowitz Report

