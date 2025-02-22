© 2025
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Book Leader Tito Aznar Discusses "What’s So Funny?" A Cartoonist’s Memoir by David Sipress

Kathleen Holt,
Tito Aznar
Published February 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
What's So Funny?: A Cartoonist's Memoir, 2022, by David Sipress, 2022)
This memoir written by longtime New Yorker staff cartoonist is sprinkled with David Sipress’ cartoons.  This third work of the series carries us into the age of JFK and Sputnik. The author draws from his childhood, family memories, “Sipress’s cartoons appear in the story with spot-on precision, inducing delightful Aha! moments in answer to the perennial question aimed at cartoonists: Where do you get your ideas?   

QUOTES ABOUT THE BOOK  

"David Sipress's engaging, illuminating, and hilarious memoir will perhaps clarify what dark forces are at work when it comes to becoming a cartoonist rather than an a podiatrist, a billionaire tech mogul, or someone who is deeply into collecting owl figurines. And if it doesn't, you will love it anyway.”
—Roz Chast, author of Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?

It’s an endearingly vulnerable tale of being molded by one’s family of origin, then crawling out from under its suffocating weight...nothing quells his (Sipress’s) anxieties like coming up with the perfect combination of picture and text. “It’s a weird kind of sharing, to use that awful word, but it’s worked for me,” he writes. I have a feeling he’d hate the goopy word “storyteller” as well, but boy, he’s a good one.”
New York Times

"David Sipress, one of the most brilliant cartoonists in the history of The New Yorker, has written a beautiful memoir, equally moving and hilarious. It’s like spending time with the funniest and kindest person you’ve ever met.”
—Andy Borowitz, New York Times bestselling author of The Borowitz Report

Tito Aznar, originally from Argentina. is currently a resident of the Oklahoma Panhandle. Tito is an Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU) alumnus and has been working at the college for almost 20 years. He holds an MA in English from Emporia State University and an MA in Spanish from Idaho State University. Besides teaching English and Spanish, he enjoys directing theatre productions.

Spring Read 2025: Humor Me!
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
Tito Aznar
