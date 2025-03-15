© 2025
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Book Leader Matt Kliewer Discusses "Hyperbole and a Half", graphic novel by blogger and web-comic creator Allie Brosh 

By Kathleen Holt,
Matt Kliewer
Published March 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Hyperbole and a Half: Unfortunate Situations, Flawed Coping Mechanisms, Mayhem, and Other Things That Happened by Allie Brosh, 2013
This book contains language that may be offensive to some readers.

We started with the Puritans, traveled the 1950s, visited the New Yorker and now we’ll explore blogger and web-comic creator Allie Brosh in a graphic novel. Bill Gates, said, “I love her approach—looking, listening, and describing with the observational skills of a scientist, the creativity of an artist, and the wit of a comedian.” The author describes it as a book with pictures, words, and stories. Oh, and the secret to eternal happiness.

Quotes:

“And that's the most frustrating thing about depression. It isn't always something you can fight back against with hope. It isn't even something - it's nothing. And you can't combat nothing.”

Reality should follow through on what I think it is going to do.  

Being a good person is a very important part of my identity, but being a genuinely good person is time-consuming and complicated.”

Тo me, the future doesn’t seem real. It’s just this magical place where I can put my responsibilities so that I don’t have to be scared while hurtling toward failure at eight hundred miles per hour.   

Book Leader Matt Kliewer Discusses "Hyperbole and a Half: Unfortunate Situations, Flawed Coping Mechanisms, Mayhem, and Other Things That Happened" by Allie Brosh

Matt Kliewer Matt Kliewer, originally from Cimarron, Kansas, is a professor of humanities at Austin Community College. He holds a doctoral degree in English literature from the University of Georgia. His scholarly writing has appeared in The Georgia Review and Transmotion. Additionally, he served as an editorial assistant for the anthology When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry.

Tags
Spring Read 2025: Humor Me! 2025 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
