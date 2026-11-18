More Stories from HPPR’s Recording Booth

I’m Lynn Boitano.

Every traveler has a story. And as America's US numbered highway system turns 100, we're celebrating through memories of its famous Mother Road. HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club returns today to Chapter House Books in Amarillo, Texas for our final collection of Route 66 voices recorded during last spring's festivities. Come ride along.

My name's Javier Gutierrez. I'm from Austin, Texas, but we are moving to Denver. I'm just so honored to be able to experience Route 66. As a former history teacher, I've read a lot of great things about Route 66 and how important it was to the Amer- American experience, and I'm very glad to be visiting a local bookstore that is still in this historic area and really looking forward to enjoying the other local businesses.

My name is Taylor Gutierrez from Austin, Texas, and we are driving Route 66 because we are moving to just outside Denver, Colorado. So, lots of memories being made. My favorite currently actually has been stopping at all the local independent bookstores we can find on the way, like this one in Amarillo, Texas.

Hi, this is Jim. And Lisa. We're from Ohio and we're traveling on -- Route 66. So today we're at a bookstore off of -- what is this street? Southwest 6th. Yes, a nice area. We just wanted to put a little story in. So, we were traveling through the area, and we've been listening to different YouTube podcasters for the last several months. We said on the way out, "Well, wouldn't it be cool if we caught someone out here that was a podcaster that we listen to?" So, we're in the little town of Clinton, Oklahoma, in the museum, in a car museum, and lo and behold, there is Ken Dog doing his Route 66 visit there. So, Ken, if you by chance hear this, we're talking about you too.

And that museum is actually -- you journey from the '20s clear until the present year for Route 66. Highly recommend it. If you're a schoolteacher, wonderful programs in there. Actually, lots of material that could, I think interest any kid of any age.

Other than that, we’re just out having our kicks on Route 66!

My name is Sheldon Dustman from Amarillo, Texas, and I think my favorite memory on Route 66 is meeting my wife for the first time at the 806 Coffee Shop on 6th Street!

Those were the last of our collective memories from Chapter House Books during Amarillo's Route 66 celebration. Friday, our journey continues with award-winning Kansas author Max McCoy and his memories of growing up along the Mother Road.