High Plains Outdoors: Camo
Luke talks about camo and his favorite brand.
In this week's High Plains Outdoors, Luke discusses camo clothing and some of what he has to say might come as a surprise to many hunters. Most any camo pattern will work as long as it breaks up one's outline or silhouette in the woods but comfort and material suited to the season is more important to Luke then a particular pattern. Comfortable camo can be difficult to locate but Luke says he had found the mother load!