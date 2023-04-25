© 2021
KCSE 91.7 FM serving Lamar and southeast Colorado is off the air due to severe interference from cell phone equipment recently installed on the tower where HPPR rents space for KCSE. Special filters to eliminate the interference have been ordered but won't be delivered and installed until the week of 5/1. Our apologies for this interruption of service. If you have any questions or comments, please contact HPPR's chief engineer, Chuck Springer at engineer@hppr.org. While we await the repairs, please continue listening to either of HPPR's program services, HPPR MIX or HPPR CONNECT, by clicking on the player above.
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Trip and Grilled Fish Recipe

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT
BRANDON SARGENT LT AND JEFF RICE RT.jpg

In this week's show Luke relates a fishing trip a couple days ago to Lake Ray Hubbard, just east of Dallas with his friends guide Brandon Sargent with Lead Slingers Guide service and Jeff Rice. Learn about a new lure that Brandon has invented as well as a quick, easy and TASTY way to cook fresh fish.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
