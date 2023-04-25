High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Trip and Grilled Fish Recipe

KCSE 91.7 FM serving Lamar and southeast Colorado is off the air due to severe interference from cell phone equipment recently installed on the tower where HPPR rents space for KCSE. Special filters to eliminate the interference have been ordered but won't be delivered and installed until the week of 5/1. Our apologies for this interruption of service. If you have any questions or comments, please contact HPPR's chief engineer, Chuck Springer at engineer@hppr.org. While we await the repairs, please continue listening to either of HPPR's program services, HPPR MIX or HPPR CONNECT, by clicking on the player above.
In this week's show Luke relates a fishing trip a couple days ago to Lake Ray Hubbard, just east of Dallas with his friends guide Brandon Sargent with Lead Slingers Guide service and Jeff Rice. Learn about a new lure that Brandon has invented as well as a quick, easy and TASTY way to cook fresh fish.
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
Spring brings warmth, and warmth starts the flow of sap within your trees, ending their annual slumber...and thus making it a great time to prune your trees. Broken, diseased or dead branches are fairly obvious things to clip off, but what else should you consider pruning, and how much of the tree should you be pruning every year? Check out this week's episode to find out!
With inflation affecting grocery prices, your costs have likely gone up, so why not consider saving money while eating well by planting your own vegetable garden? This is the perfect time, and time of year, to get started! Click the link on this page to hear the full episode!
Starting in mid-April 2023, HPPR welcomes a new green thumb to the High Plains airwaves. Anthony Reardon of Garden City, KS will be sharing his insight with listeners through a new segment, Planting the Plains.