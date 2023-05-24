© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Lake Saskatchewan

By Luke Clayton
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In this week's show, Luke talks about planning that first fly in trip to fish a remote lake in Saskatchewan. Click to listen and learn how to make plans for the fishing trip of a lifetime!

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton