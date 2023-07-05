High Plains Outdoors: Catfish Galore
Ways To Subscribe
Luke joined Lake Fork catfish guide David Hanson and a couple of good friends for some early morning red hot channel catfish catching earlier this week. Punch Bait under slip corks in shallow water produced non stop catching until around 10 am when the sun began to heat things up and it was time to head to the cleaning dock.
This shallow water bite for spawning catfish should continue for the next few weeks. Click to learn a few catfish catching tips that will result in some serious fish frys!
Contact guide David Handson at 903-268-7391
A great day of non-stop bites!