High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Fajita Recipe

By Luke Clayton
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:48 AM CST
In this week's show, Luke gives some instructions on the preparation of one of his favorite camp recipes. Click and lean a simple but tasty Mexican dish that is a blend of burrito and taco. To learn more about Luke, visit his website www.catfishradio.org

Luke Clayton
