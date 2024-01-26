High Plains Outdoors: Fajita Recipe

Both 105.7 KJJP and 94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo area are currently operating at reduced power due to weather-related damage to the antenna. If you are experiencing static on these signals please use the digital streaming service either here or on the HPPR mobile app. Repairs should be completed soon.
In this week's show, Luke gives some instructions on the preparation of one of his favorite camp recipes. Click and lean a simple but tasty Mexican dish that is a blend of burrito and taco. To learn more about Luke, visit his website www.catfishradio.org
Deer love grapes, that's the reason you see high fences around most vineyards. Luke's guest this week is Mr.Paul Moore with Vineyard Max www.vineyardmax.net . Paul devised a way to dry grape skins and incorporate them with grains to make a super effective deer attractant. Click to listen to this week's show.
This week, Luke gives some tips for loading game into a pickup or ATV. Back injury is a definite possibility, especially for older hunters when attempting to load game into the bed of a pickup. Listen to Luke's tips in this week's show, it might just save you some back problems. Listen to Luke's hour-long outdoor show at www.catfishradio.org.
In today's show, Luke tells a little comical story about a deer hunt and turnips. You will have to click and listen! Luke also wishes all his listeners here on High Plains Public Radio a very MERRY CHRISTMAS.
Luke is talking taxidermy this week with Joe Parker, owner of All American Taxidermy 214 596 8171 Facebook All American Taxidermy Texas . Click to learn some tips that will help insure your taxidermist can do the very best job on your mount.