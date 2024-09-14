High Plains Outdoors: A Trip to Wind Point Park

Fall is right around the corner and this week, Luke talks about some fun times ahead in the outdoors including the opener of archery season for whitetail deer and a great destination for catching big blue catfish from the bank at Wind Point Park www.windpointparktx.com at Lake Tawakoni in northeast Texas.
This week, Luke's talking about a close to home hog hunt he is preparing for, using has big bore 50 caliber Seneca Dragon Claw II air rifle (www.pyramydair.com) loaded with a 336 grain slug which develops around 330 foot pounds of energy, plenty to take down the biggest hog in the woods at close range. Luke has a AGM Global Vision TS19 Rattler mounted atop the rifle. This is an economical priced but very effective thermal scope for hunting inside 100 yards. Luke promises to give the details of the hunt in next week's show!
This week, Luke recaps a fun couple days of photographing deer and catching blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni a couple days ago. Luke joined his buddies Jeff Rice and Larry Weishuhn aka. "Mr. Whitetail" at Wind Point Park www.windparkpointtx.com for a fun few hours photographing the numerous whitetail deer that travel through the park. The photo attached is a doe that was attracted close for photos by Vineyard Max deer attractant, made from dried, crushed grape skins. The deer smelled the attractant and followed her nose to the bag. The next morning was a red hot catching trip with guide David Hanson (903-268-7391) for blue catfish. Many folks think blues are landed only in the cooler weather months but David has been on a good shallow water bite using small bits of cut sunfish.
Luke joins his good friend Kenneth Shephard this week and catches some farm pond bass. Kenneth has a little 10 foot flat nose aluminum boat rigged out perfectly for fishing small waters. Luke gives some tips on baits this week that will help you have fun and catch fish. You can watch the outing on A SPORTSMANS LIFE now on YouTube and www.carbontv.com
Luke visits with his friend Paul Moore www.vineyardmax.net about a fishing/camping trip on the Brazos River last weekend with river guide Shane Davies www.riverrunguideservice.com. Paul and his wife Angela enjoyed two nights camping on the river and three days of great fishing. Click to learn more about a fun summer destination.