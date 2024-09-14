© 2024
High Plains Outdoors
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: A Trip to Wind Point Park

By Luke Clayton
Published September 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Fall is right around the corner and this week, Luke talks about some fun times ahead in the outdoors including the opener of archery season for whitetail deer and a great destination for catching big blue catfish from the bank at Wind Point Park www.windpointparktx.com at Lake Tawakoni in northeast Texas.

Luke Clayton
