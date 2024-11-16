High Plains Outdoors: Cleaning Cooking Oil

With High Plains Outdoors, Luke Clayton covers the gamut with his weekly outdoor show, highlighting everything from hunting and fishing tips, to ways to prepare mouth watering meals at fishing or hunting camp.
In this week's program, Luke tells you how to save money with an easy method of cleaning cooking oil. Luke also does a weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends", available just about everywhere.
This week,Luke discusses wildlife photography and tells how he gets still images for his magazine and newspaper articles. To listen to Luke's weekly podcast, available wherever you get your podcasts, search 'Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends". Lots more fun and informative outdoor talk here.
Mr. Whitetail, Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) joins Luke in this week's show for a discussion on antler rattling for big bucks. If you enjoy hunting whitetail deer, you don't want to miss this week's show. Click to listen!
Luke's guest this week is Paul Moore, the originator of Vineyard Max Deer Attractant www.vineyardmax.net. Luke and Paul discuss the fact that deer are highly attracted to the aroma and taste of grapes, regardless of whether they live in areas with wild grapes or not. Luke has used this grape-based attractant in far west Texas with great success in an area many miles from grapes, wild or domestic.
Waterfowl seasons look promising for the Texas Panhandle area. Luke's guest this week is Jacob Salmon with Full Throttle Hunting (www.fullthrottlehunting.com). Jacob does a good job describing his exciting hunts for geese, ducks and sand hill cranes in one of the better wintering areas in the country, The Texas Panhandle.
Luke's long time friend Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) joins Luke today on the opener of Archery season in Texas. On Texas Parks and Wildlife MLD-managed land ranches, permits are issued and hunting also begins on Sept 28 with all legal weapons. Larry is coming to us from the Austin airport this morning, en route to British Columbia for a wilderness moose hunt. Contact Luke Clayton via email through his website, www.catfishradio.org.