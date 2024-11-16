© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Cleaning Cooking Oil

Published November 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

With High Plains Outdoors, Luke Clayton covers the gamut with his weekly outdoor show, highlighting everything from hunting and fishing tips, to ways to prepare mouth watering meals at fishing or hunting camp.

In this week's program, Luke tells you how to save money with an easy method of cleaning cooking oil. Luke also does a weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends", available just about everywhere.

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors