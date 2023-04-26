© 2021
KCSE 91.7 FM serving Lamar and southeast Colorado is off the air due to severe interference from cell phone equipment recently installed on the tower where HPPR rents space for KCSE. Special filters to eliminate the interference have been ordered but won't be delivered and installed until the week of 5/1. Our apologies for this interruption of service. If you have any questions or comments, please contact HPPR's chief engineer, Chuck Springer at engineer@hppr.org. While we await the repairs, please continue listening to either of HPPR's program services, HPPR MIX or HPPR CONNECT, by clicking on the player above.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Preventing Garden Problems

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT
PtP003-GardeningProblems-PublicDomainPictures.jpg

What keeps you from getting the most out of your garden, or from planting one at all? This week, Anthony reviews the five primary issues that discourage most gardeners, and how to overcome or even prevent them, so that you're able to get ALL of the benefits of gardening!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
