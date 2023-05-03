© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PlantingThePlainsPodcastLogo.jpg
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Houseplant Health

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 3, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT
publicdomainpictures.net-flowers-on-the-window (1).jpg

I've experienced many plant questions in my day. But when it comes to houseplants, the question is almost always the same: How do I keep them alive? The answer to this, predictably, can be complicated, but it'll start with considering the native environment of the plant you're working with.

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
See stories by Anthony Reardon