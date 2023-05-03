Planting the Plains: Houseplant Health

I've experienced many plant questions in my day. But when it comes to houseplants, the question is almost always the same: How do I keep them alive? The answer to this, predictably, can be complicated, but it'll start with considering the native environment of the plant you're working with.
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
What keeps you from getting the most out of your garden, or from planting one at all? This week, I review the five primary issues that discourage most gardeners, and how to overcome or even prevent them. So that you're able to get ALL of the benefits of gardening!
In this week's show Luke relates a fishing trip a couple days ago to Lake Ray Hubbard, just east of Dallas with his friends guide Brandon Sargent with Lead Slingers Guide service and Jeff Rice. Learn about a new lure that Brandon has invented as well as a quick, easy and TASTY way to cook fresh fish.
Spring brings warmth, and warmth starts the flow of sap within your trees, ending their annual slumber...and thus making it a great time to prune your trees. Broken, diseased or dead branches are fairly obvious things to clip off, but what else should you consider pruning, and how much of the tree should you be pruning every year? Check out this week's episode to find out!
With inflation affecting grocery prices, your costs have likely gone up, so why not consider saving money while eating well by planting your own vegetable garden? This is the perfect time, and time of year, to get started! Click the link on this page to hear the full episode!
Starting in mid-April 2023, HPPR welcomes a new green thumb to the High Plains airwaves. Anthony Reardon of Garden City, KS will be sharing his insight with listeners through a new segment, Planting the Plains.