© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Pollinator Gardens

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT

Do you like fruits, vegetables and nuts? Then you're enjoying the work of pollinators, even if you don't know it. Help bring the power of pollinators to your garden, along with beautiful colors, with fruit trees, herbs and some other tips I'll share in this week's episode!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
See stories by Anthony Reardon