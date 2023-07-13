© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Weeding the Vegetable Garden

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT

Weeding your vegetable garden pays dividends besides just the obvious...you don't just leave more resources for your own plants, but you'll actually see your plants respond favorably to the extra attention, too!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
