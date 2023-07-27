© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: August Watering

By Luke Clayton
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT

As we move into August, how much water you should use on the plants in your garden is a quandary most of us have had to consider some years...in this week's episode, we'll talk about how much water to use, and when, to keep your garden as healthy and robust as possible.

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton