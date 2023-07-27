Planting the Plains: August Watering

As we move into August, how much water you should use on the plants in your garden is a quandary most of us have had to consider some years...in this week's episode, we'll talk about how much water to use, and when, to keep your garden as healthy and robust as possible.
It's never too early to plan your fall vegetable planting, and mid-July is the right time to be thinking about what you'll be hoping to harvest towards the end of the year. This week, we'll talk about ways to help your plants germinate and stay safe in the summer heat, and how to ensure that your crop benefits from the change of seasons.
Weeding your vegetable garden pays dividends besides just the obvious...you don't just leave more resources for your own plants, but you'll actually see your plants respond favorably to the extra attention, too!
Songbirds can make a very pleasant difference in your garden, and adding the right plants to your garden will make it more hospitable for various bird species to flock to your yard. In this week's episode, we'll talk about how to create a nurturing, welcoming space to see more of our feathered friends!
Pesticides are a convenient way to increase plant health, but does it make sense to use these chemicals in your garden? This week, I'll talk more about which pesticides to use and when, to help you read the label and be ready for when the weeds creep in.
Do you like fruits, vegetables and nuts? Then you're enjoying the work of pollinators, even if you don't know it. Help bring the power of pollinators to your garden, along with beautiful colors, with fruit trees, herbs and some other tips I'll share in this week's episode!