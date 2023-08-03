© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Adaptive Gardening

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT

Some of us don't have the mobility we used to; it can be a little bit harder to get up off your knees after a round of weeding every year. But for many folks, physical limitations can entirely prevent them from getting the physical and mental benefits of gardening. Adaptive gardening helps folks find ways to continue to enjoy nature and the outdoors and continue to reap those benefits!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
