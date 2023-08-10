Planting the Plains: Dividing Perennials

Your garden can help to upgrade your yard, and your life, in a number of ways. Landscaping can be expensive, but there are ways to get more for your money, and dividing perennials that begin to grow into each other will help keep them from becoming too dense and lose sunlight and growth vigor, while also giving you additional plants to cover more of your garden!
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
Some of us don't have the mobility we used to; it can be a little bit harder to get up off your knees after a round of weeding every year. But for many folks, physical limitations can entirely prevent them from getting the physical and mental benefits of gardening. Adaptive gardening helps folks find ways to continue to enjoy nature and the outdoors and continue to reap those benefits!
As we move into August, how much water you should use on the plants in your garden is a quandary most of us have had to consider some years...in this week's episode, we'll talk about how much water to use, and when, to keep your garden as healthy and robust as possible.
It's never too early to plan your fall vegetable planting, and mid-July is the right time to be thinking about what you'll be hoping to harvest towards the end of the year. This week, we'll talk about ways to help your plants germinate and stay safe in the summer heat, and how to ensure that your crop benefits from the change of seasons.
Weeding your vegetable garden pays dividends besides just the obvious...you don't just leave more resources for your own plants, but you'll actually see your plants respond favorably to the extra attention, too!
Songbirds can make a very pleasant difference in your garden, and adding the right plants to your garden will make it more hospitable for various bird species to flock to your yard. In this week's episode, we'll talk about how to create a nurturing, welcoming space to see more of our feathered friends!