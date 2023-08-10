© 2021
Planting the Plains: Dividing Perennials

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT

Your garden can help to upgrade your yard, and your life, in a number of ways. Landscaping can be expensive, but there are ways to get more for your money, and dividing perennials that begin to grow into each other will help keep them from becoming too dense and lose sunlight and growth vigor, while also giving you additional plants to cover more of your garden!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
