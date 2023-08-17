© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Composting

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT

Composting can be a game-changer for your soil. The success lies in feeding the microorganisms properly, so today we’ll talk about “green waste” and “brown waste”, and setting the correct moisture levels in your compost!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
See stories by Anthony Reardon