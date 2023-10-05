© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Fall Lawn Tasks

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT

As October rolls in, it's easy to feel like you can take it easy, and lay off your lawn and garden work until spring.

But guess what? Late October to early November is actually the best time to be treating your lawn for weeds, so you might not want to lock up your shed for winter just yet.

This week, we'll talk about how you can best use the fall weather to prepare your lawn for winter, from weed-killers to mower maintenance!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon