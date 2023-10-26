© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Winterizing Gardens

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT

Did you know that with a little effort, you can help your plants to be better prepared for the winter cold, and even help to minimize the negative effects of other aspects of winter as well? We'll talk about some materials and practices that you can employ to keep your plants hardy and ready for spring!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
