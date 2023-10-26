Planting the Plains: Winterizing Gardens

As October rolls in, it's easy to feel like you can take it easy, and lay off your lawn and garden work until spring. But guess what? Late October to early November is actually the best time to be treating your lawn for weeds, so you might not want to lock up your shed for winter just yet.This week, we'll talk about how you can best use the fall weather to prepare your lawn for winter, from weed-killers to mower maintenance!

