© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Winter Maintenance

By Anthony Reardon
Published December 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST

Most folks who take good care of their yard and garden also like to keep things neat during the winter weather as well, but it's important to take care to ensure that snow removal and other maintenance doesn't end up harming your plants, as too much moisture and direct contact with the cold can be problematic for them. This week, we'll talk about how to exercise caution, to help keep your plants healthy and ready for spring, while shoveling or snow-blowing your walk and driveway!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon