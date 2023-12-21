© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Crop Rotation

By Anthony Reardon
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST

When planning out your spring garden during the winter months, be sure to spend some time considering what you've planted in the various areas previously...you'll find that a bit of crop rotation can really help to elevate your yield next year, and it's great for the soil, too!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
