Planting the Plains: Crop Rotation

When planning out your spring garden during the winter months, be sure to spend some time considering what you've planted in the various areas previously...you'll find that a bit of crop rotation can really help to elevate your yield next year, and it's great for the soil, too!
Most folks who take good care of their yard and garden also like to keep things neat during the winter weather as well, but it's important to take care to ensure that snow removal and other maintenance doesn't end up harming your plants, as too much moisture and direct contact with the cold can be problematic for them. This week, we'll talk about how to exercise caution, to help keep your plants healthy and ready for spring, while shoveling or snow-blowing your walk and driveway!
Is there any holiday flower more recognizable than poinsettias? These beautiful flowers are practically synonymous with Christmas for many folks, but growing them means dealing with some specific conditions, and tailoring your approach to keep these lovely plants thriving in your home!
If you, like many other folks, are stuck with a dead or dying tree after the holidays, maybe it's time to consider a living Christmas tree this year! Living Christmas trees provide a way to enjoy your holiday traditions, while keeping your tree growing, lighting it, and allowing it to survive and absorb carbon dioxide throughout its life.
When looking to add a pop of color or height to a planting arrangement. Amaryllis Bulbs are a great and easy plant to add to your fall garden and can be moved in during the winter. To be replanted in the spring. So, join me this week for more gardening tips for Fall.
Once the garden’s done for the year, don’t forget to make time to clean up and take care of your gardening tools. Winterizing and proper storage of these tools will help to ensure their longevity, and that they’ll be ready for you in the spring, when you restart your garden for the year!