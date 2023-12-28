© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Indoor Herbs

By Anthony Reardon
Published December 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST

Those of us who are in the habit of doing some garden work every day might get antsy during the winter weather, and one great cure for this is to create an indoor herb garden! This week, we'll talk about the best ways to get the herbs you enjoy, and how to create a hospitable environment for those you choose to grow.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
