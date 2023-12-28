Planting the Plains: Indoor Herbs

Those of us who are in the habit of doing some garden work every day might get antsy during the winter weather, and one great cure for this is to create an indoor herb garden! This week, we'll talk about the best ways to get the herbs you enjoy, and how to create a hospitable environment for those you choose to grow.
When planning out your spring garden during the winter months, be sure to spend some time considering what you've planted in the various areas previously...you'll find that a bit of crop rotation can really help to elevate your yield next year, and it's great for the soil, too!
Most folks who take good care of their yard and garden also like to keep things neat during the winter weather as well, but it's important to take care to ensure that snow removal and other maintenance doesn't end up harming your plants, as too much moisture and direct contact with the cold can be problematic for them. This week, we'll talk about how to exercise caution, to help keep your plants healthy and ready for spring, while shoveling or snow-blowing your walk and driveway!
Is there any holiday flower more recognizable than poinsettias? These beautiful flowers are practically synonymous with Christmas for many folks, but growing them means dealing with some specific conditions, and tailoring your approach to keep these lovely plants thriving in your home!
If you, like many other folks, are stuck with a dead or dying tree after the holidays, maybe it's time to consider a living Christmas tree this year! Living Christmas trees provide a way to enjoy your holiday traditions, while keeping your tree growing, lighting it, and allowing it to survive and absorb carbon dioxide throughout its life.
When looking to add a pop of color or height to a planting arrangement. Amaryllis Bulbs are a great and easy plant to add to your fall garden and can be moved in during the winter. To be replanted in the spring. So, join me this week for more gardening tips for Fall.