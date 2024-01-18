Planting the Plains: Placing of Vegetable Gardens

Whether you’re new to gardening, or an old hand with two green thumbs, it’s important to consider the placement of your vegetable garden. Locating your garden where there’s good soil, ideal lighting, and moisture drainage will help your plants be nourished and grow in the best way possible. This week, we’ll discuss the things you should think about when planning your next planting season!
Take the time to read the information on your seed packets! You’ll learn a ton of useful tidbits about the best time to plant, what type of light your plants require, how long to expect them to grow, and so on. This will also help you begin to compare the needs of various plants, and help you to time your harvests. This week, we’ll talk about what this information means, and how to get started on implementing what you learn!
What could be more exciting than having a living Christmas tree in your home during the holidays? But at some point after the relatives have left for home, it's "out with the old", and so eventually, the tree must go. This week, we'll talk about creative ways to dispose of your temporary houseguest!
Those of us who are in the habit of doing some garden work every day might get antsy during the winter weather, and one great cure for this is to create an indoor herb garden! This week, we'll talk about the best ways to get the herbs you enjoy, and how to create a hospitable environment for those you choose to grow.
When planning out your spring garden during the winter months, be sure to spend some time considering what you've planted in the various areas previously...you'll find that a bit of crop rotation can really help to elevate your yield next year, and it's great for the soil, too!
Most folks who take good care of their yard and garden also like to keep things neat during the winter weather as well, but it's important to take care to ensure that snow removal and other maintenance doesn't end up harming your plants, as too much moisture and direct contact with the cold can be problematic for them. This week, we'll talk about how to exercise caution, to help keep your plants healthy and ready for spring, while shoveling or snow-blowing your walk and driveway!