Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Placing of Vegetable Gardens

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:30 AM CST

Whether you’re new to gardening, or an old hand with two green thumbs, it’s important to consider the placement of your vegetable garden. Locating your garden where there’s good soil, ideal lighting, and moisture drainage will help your plants be nourished and grow in the best way possible. This week, we’ll discuss the things you should think about when planning your next planting season!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
