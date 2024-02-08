© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Spring Bulb Care

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 8, 2024 at 10:28 AM CST

Spring flowering bulb emergence is just around the corner! But a lot of folks don't realize that spring flowering bulbs should be fertilized as they first emerge from the ground, not when they're blooming, because at this stage, they're more able to absorb the nutrients in the fertilizer...and it's wasted if you apply the fertilizer when the plant is already flowering. Learn more fertilizing tips in this week's episode!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon