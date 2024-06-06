© 2021
Planting the Plains: Container Gardens

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT

Container vegetable gardens can be a good way to grow, but it's important to consider the ways that growing this way can differ from in-ground gardening...some of the same pitfalls will still apply, but perhaps not always in the same way. This week, we'll talk about what to consider when planting in containers.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
