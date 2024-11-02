Planting the Plains: Heavy Metals Testing

With heavy metals like lead and chromium still existing in soil, particularly in cities, it's not necessarily safe to eat what you grow in your garden. However, all is not lost...it IS possible to utilize some methods to reduce these in your garden over time, but the first step is knowing what's in your soil, and we'll discuss that process in this week's episode!
Low tunnel covering can be a great way to build a "miniature greenhouse" in your garden, to help retain warmth and moisture a bit longer, or to begin growing earlier in the new season. This week, we'll talk about how to create these, and what materials to use, as well as how late in the season you can expect these to work for you!
Maintaining your garden obviously requires some planning and physical work, and preparing for the winter is much the same. We'll talk this week about how to get everything ready for the coldest months.
October provides multiple opportunities to improve your garden, from wrapping up the last of your fall harvest, to soil improvements and early planting for next year. This week, we'll talk about how to make this autumn month a useful one!
Even though we're in September, there are a number of things you can be doing to help your lawn as well as your garden. Knowing which varieties of grass to plant, and a few other tips we'll cover this week, will help you keep busy before the colder weather sets in!