Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Heavy Metals Testing

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
Designed by Freepik

With heavy metals like lead and chromium still existing in soil, particularly in cities, it's not necessarily safe to eat what you grow in your garden. However, all is not lost...it IS possible to utilize some methods to reduce these in your garden over time, but the first step is knowing what's in your soil, and we'll discuss that process in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
