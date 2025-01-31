© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Spring Season Extension

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Spring season extension is the practice of extending the growing season for plants in the spring by using protective coverings or other tools. This can help ensure a longer harvest season and higher quality produce.

We'll talk this week about the difference between fall and spring season extension, and some tools you can use for a longer and more productive growing season!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
