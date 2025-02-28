© 2025
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).
Planting The Plains: Early Season Pest Prevention

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST

As we start to thaw out and get ready for warmer temperatures, all number of insects and other pests are preparing to do their worst to your new garden this spring. What to do? Get started early!

We'll talk more about the steps you can take in this week's episode.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
