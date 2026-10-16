High Plains Outdoors: A New Venison Recipe for Deer Camp

Now that deer season is open across the High Plains region, it's time to get out to deer camp! Of course, you're bound to get hunry while you're out there, and so this week, Luke's put together a tasty new venison recipe he's sure you'll enjoy. Tune in to this week's episode by clicking on the blue Listen button above!

Listen to “Outdoors with Luke Clayton” weekends on radio stations from Nebraska to Texas or anytime online at www.catfishradio.org. Check out the link to the weekly outdoor video while you’re visiting!