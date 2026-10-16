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High Plains Outdoors: A New Venison Recipe for Deer Camp

High Plains Public Radio | By Luke Clayton
Published October 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

This week, Luke celebrates the opening of deer season with a brand-new recipe for venison steaks!

Now that deer season is open across the High Plains region, it's time to get out to deer camp! Of course, you're bound to get hunry while you're out there, and so this week, Luke's put together a tasty new venison recipe he's sure you'll enjoy. Tune in to this week's episode by clicking on the blue Listen button above!

Listen to “Outdoors with Luke Clayton” weekends on radio stations from Nebraska to Texas or anytime online at www.catfishradio.org. Check out the link to the weekly outdoor video while you’re visiting!
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HPPR Environment High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.
See stories by Luke Clayton