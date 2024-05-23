© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Chums on the Water

By Luke Clayton
Published May 23, 2024 at 4:52 PM CDT
Join Luke and his guest guide Casey Laughlin with Chums On The Water www.chumsonthewater.com guide service. The topic this week is catching hybrid stripers (nicknamed "Wipers" in the midwest.) Warm weather puts these hard fighting great eating fish in the biting mode and fishing is very good right now at Lake Tawakoni, located about an hour east of Dallas. Many in HPPR coverage are stocked with hybrid stripers and this is a great opportunity to learn some fish catching tricks. Click to listen! Email outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website www.catfishradio.org

High Plains Outdoors Planting the Plains
Luke Clayton
