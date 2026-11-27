As we move into the holiday season, it's worth thinking about how you might help gardeners when considering gifts. After all, they might say they don't need anything, but all of us who garden know that there are always thoughtful gift ideas to be found right there in our favorite spaces. Check out this week's episode for a few suggestions!
The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday provides a perfect opportunity to show off and use your bountiful harvest. But what's the best way to store your crops for storage? We'll talk more about it in this week's episode!
Ever wonder how big your garden might get? If you've ever considered trying to get into the big(ger) leagues, and growing items to sell commercially, you'll want to know about the Great Plains Growers Conference, an annual three-day regional event offering "research-driven education, workshops, and networking for commercial fruit, vegetable, cut flower and specialty crop producers across the Midwest." Check out this week's episode to learn more!
Learning a bit about overwintering pests can mean a big difference in your garden and yard. After all, knowing that they'll be reproducing, wouldn't it be better to reduce their numbers before they do so, rather than after? Check out this week's episode to learn more!
Some folks might be able to skip watering during the winter where they live...but here on the High Plains, you'd do well to keep an eye on the moisture in your soil, or things might get a bit more dry than your trees would like!
These cooler fall temperatures make the leaves change color, but it also makes them fall off your trees! You could see this is just another nuisance that needs to be raked and thrown away, or...you could see them as free yard supplies provided by nature. This week, we'll talk about perspective, and how to make the most of this (usually) abundant resource!