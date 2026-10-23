High Plains Outdoors: Venison Osso Buco BBQ

This week, Luke gives us a new way of preparing venison barbeque that is tasty and also a good way to utilize one of the tougher cuts of venison, OSSO BUSO originated in Italy and Luke, being the Texan he is, discovered that these shank cuts of venison also make great tasting barbeque, especially when Texas Best Barbeque sauce is used!

Check out Luke's new website, www.catfishradio.org. Here you can listen to his hour long show and learn a lot more about spending time in the great outdoors.