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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Venison Osso Buco BBQ

By Luke Clayton
Published October 23, 2026 at 9:29 AM CDT
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Osso buco is a tender, rich Italian dish made with veal shanks braised in white wine, vegetables and broth. Luke's idea was to try using venison shanks instead...and then he put a whole new twist on it. Check out this week's episode to hear more!

This week, Luke gives us a new way of preparing venison barbeque that is tasty and also a good way to utilize one of the tougher cuts of venison, OSSO BUSO originated in Italy and Luke, being the Texan he is, discovered that these shank cuts of venison also make great tasting barbeque, especially when Texas Best Barbeque sauce is used!

Check out Luke's new website, www.catfishradio.org. Here you can listen to his hour long show and learn a lot more about spending time in the great outdoors.

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High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
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