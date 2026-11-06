High Plains Outdoors: Hot Water Cornbread

Regardless of which state you are in, the general deer season is at hand, and there will be lots of camp cooking going on in camps across the HPPR listening area. Lots of venison stews and chili will be simmering on the campfire! Who enjoys hot cornbread with their stew?

This week, Luke gives a couple of recipes for making cornbread at camp. Click the blue button above to Listen!

Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends," is available each week just about everywhere you get your podcast. It can also be heard on Luke's website, www.catfishradio.org!